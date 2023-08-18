Britney Spears accused of physically abusing husband Sam Asghari, having illicit affair with employee: Reports1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Britney Spears' relationship with Sam Asghari has been marred by alleged physical altercations and accusations.
A whirlwind of shocking revelations has emerged from the secretive corridors of pop icon Britney Spears' life. Over the course of her seven-year relationship with fitness trainer Sam Asghari, TMZ sources reveal a tumultuous journey marked by alleged physical altercations and unsettling accusations.