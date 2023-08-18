A whirlwind of shocking revelations has emerged from the secretive corridors of pop icon Britney Spears' life. Over the course of her seven-year relationship with fitness trainer Sam Asghari, TMZ sources reveal a tumultuous journey marked by alleged physical altercations and unsettling accusations.

Insiders have disclosed to the publication that Spears and Asghari's relationship was often marred by heated arguments, some even requiring security intervention. However, an alarming incident allegedly occurred without the watchful eyes of guards. TMZ sources claim that during one fateful encounter earlier in 2023, Asghari claimed Spears flew into a fit of rage while he was asleep, subjecting him to a barrage of punches.

This incident reportedly coincides with a widely circulated photograph of Asghari sporting a black eye and bite marks on his forearm, which he initially attempted to downplay when questioned by the press.

Even more shocking are the recent accusations levied by Asghari, who now alleges that Spears engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour and infidelity during their time together. In a dramatic twist, Asghari asserts that Spears solicited the assistance of her staff to capture explicit videos of herself in various compromising situations.

TMZ sources close to the situation hint at a specific incident involving Spears and a male employee, reportedly caught in a compromising position on video. LiveMint could not independently verify any of these allegations.

Asghari, who once played a pivotal role as Spears' support system, reportedly decided to sever ties with the pop star due to her behaviour reaching a breaking point. The culmination of these revelations has led Asghari to file for divorce, marking the end of their tumultuous union.

Britney Spears' relationships

Prior to Asghari, Britney was married to Jason Allen Alexander. Her marriage with Alexander in 2004 was later annulled in the same year. She was then married to Kevin Federline between 2004 and 2007. The pop diva got married to her longtime boyfriend Asghari in 2022. She has been previously linked to Adnan Ghalib, Jason Trawick and David Lucado.

Read more on the accusations as mentioned in TMZ reports here and here.