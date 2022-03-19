Lauding the efforts of Project Beacon and Vijayak, the DGBR said, the early opening of Zoji La Pass will not only bolster the defence preparedness of the country but will also facilitate the movement of essential commodities to the people of Ladakh. He added that the opening of the pass will assist BRO to stock the material required for the construction of important infrastructure projects in Ladakh. He reiterated BRO’s commitment to be at the forefront in Nation Building.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}