Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed and black-topped the highest road in the world at Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh . The highest motorable road in the world is situated at an altitude of 19,300 feet.

To put things in context, this is higher than the base camps of Mount Everest. The north base in Tibet is at 16,900 feet, whereas the south base camp in Nepal is 17,598 feet. The summit of Mount Everest is a little over 29,000 feet.

The road is constructed much above the altitude of Siachen Glacier which is at 17,700 feet. The Khardung La Pass in Leh is at an altitude of 17,582 feet. With this, India has bettered Bolivia's record of a road at 18,953 feet.

The road itself is a 52-km long tarmac stretch through Umlingla Pass, connecting important towns in Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh.

"It will prove to be a boon to the local population as it offers an alternate direct route connecting Chisumle and Demchok from Leh. It will enhance the socio-economic condition and promote tourism in Ladakh," said Ministry of Defence in a statement on Wednesday.

Infrastructure development in places like Umlingla Pass is difficult due to the harsh and tough terrain coupled with extremely low temperatures. In winters, temperature dips 40 degrees below zero. The oxygen level at this altitude is almost 50 per cent less than at normal places.

"The BRO has achieved the feat due to the grit and resilience of its personnel who work in treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions," the ministry stated.

