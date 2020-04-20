BRO finishes construction of key bridge over Daporijo river in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI : The nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus notwithstanding, the Border Roads Organisation has completed the construction of a key bridge in Arunachal Pradesh that will allow the speedier movement of men and logistics material towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The bridge over the Daporijo River in Arunchal Pradesh was constructed in less than a month while adhering to the safety norms required to keep away covid-19 infections, the defence ministry in a statement said. It was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu via video conferencing link.

The bridge is a “strategic link towards the LAC between India and China. All supplies, rations, constructional material and medicines pass over this bridge," the statement said adding that the older bridge had developed cracks and caused an accident in 1992 when a passenger bus fell off the bridge leaving no survivors. The new bridge now can withstand 40 tonnes’ of weight allowing allowing a safe passage for heavier vehicles catering not only for the requirements of the Indian Army but also future infrastructure development requirements of Upper Subansiri district, the statement said.

India has speeded up the construction of critical infrastructure in its northeast in the past half a dozen years including airports, railways and roads with an eye on China that has motorable roads right up to the border with India. Arunachal Pradesh was the scene of the 1962 India-China border conflict that ended badly for India. China on its parts claims all of the state as “Southern Tibet."

The two countries are yet to demarcate their border with the two sides patrolling the LAC but reporting incursions by the other side since the frontier is not clearly marked.