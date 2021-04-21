The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has opened the strategic ZojiLa Pass that connects Kashmir and Ladakh days ahead of schedule, a statement from the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

The pass that remains closed on an average for 150 days in a year remained open for a longer duration at the end of 2020 besides being opened by the BRO ahead of schedule on 21 April, the statement said.

This means the pass was made operational after a closure of 110 days, it said. On Wedneasday, 10 civilian trucks carrying essential fresh supplies crossed the ZojiLa Pass headed toward Kargil, bringing much needed succor to the people of Ladakh, the statement said.

Situated at a height of 11,650 feet, Zojila provides the vital link required between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. “It is key to operational preparedness of the Armed Forces," the statement said adding that the pass “normally closes by mid-November every year, with the onset of winters when the temperatures dip to subzero degrees and opens only by end April the next year."

Given the Modi government’s emphasis on infrastructure development in the border areas, the aim of the BRO was to ensure that the closure of ZojiLa Pass was kept to a minimum. Last year, the pass was kept open till 31 December with snow clearance operations starting as early as 7 February this year. Connectivity was established on 15 February this year but subsequent bad weather meant poor visibility and heavy snowfall triggering avalanches.

