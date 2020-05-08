In a first, devotees will not have to do the arduous 90 km Kailash Mansarovar trek and move up to the China border in their vehicles, thereby reducing the journey time by several days.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has completed construction of 80 km road stretch that connects Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border), popularly known as Kailash-Mansarovar yatra route. The road was inaugurated on Friday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who flagged off the first convoy of vehicles from Pithoragarh via video conferencing.

The Darchula-Lipulekh road is an extension of Pithoragarh-Tawaghat-Ghatiabagarh road. It originates from Ghatiabagarh and terminates at Lipulekh Pass, the gateway to Kailash Mansarovar. On this 80 Km road, the altitude rises from 6000 feet to 17,060 feet. “With the completion of this project, the arduous trek through treacherous high-altitude terrain can now be avoided by the pilgrims of Kailash MansarovarYatra and the period of journey will be reduced by many days," an official statement said,.

At present, the travel to Kailash Mansarovar takes around two-three weeks through Sikkim or Nepal. Lipulekh route had a trek of 90 Km through high altitude terrain and making the trek even more difficult for the elderly. This journey can now be completed by vehicles.

"The border villages are finally connected by roads for the first time and Kailash Mansarovar Yatris can now avoid the difficult 90Km trek and move upto China border in vehicles," road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

The construction of this road faced several roadblocks, including constant snowfall and steep rise in altitude. Extremely low temperatures restricted the working season to five months.

“Kailash Mansarovar Yatra took place in the working season from June to October and it coincided with move of locals and their logistics as well as movement of traders (for trade with China)thus further reducing the daily hours for construction," the statement said.

Besides, there were numerous flash floods and cloud bursts over the last few years, which led to extensive damages.

