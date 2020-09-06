"This road is ready except for a 30-kilometre stretch. Now the Army can use this road. The importance of this road is that the Army can save almost 5-6 hours in transit from Manali to Leh. Also, because this road is untraceable by other countries, Army movement can happen without much security risk. This road is not close to any border," superintendent engineer, Commander 16 BRTF, MK Jain said.