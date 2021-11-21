The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has created a world record by constructing and black-topping the world's highest motorable road at Umling La Pass in Ladakh at an altitude of 19,024 feet.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has congratulated the Border Roads Organisation on achieving this record from Guinness Book of World Records for contructing and blacktopping the world's highest scalable road at Umling La Pass in Ladakh.

Heartiest congratulations to @BROindia on achieving recognition from Guinness Book of World Records for constructing and black topping the World's Highest Motorable Road at 19024 feet at Umling La Pass in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/tVXpm3s5Ti — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 17, 2021

It is interesting to note that the road is reported to be even more challenging for the drivers than the Khardung La Pass. The temperature at Umling La Pass can reportedly drop to -40 degrees during peal winter season. Oxygen levels at this altitude is reportedly around 50% less than at sea level.

The Indian Army's road-building wing received Guinness World Record certificate on 16 November 2021. BRO was recognised for building and black-topping the world's highest motorable road.

The road connects important towns in the Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh. It offers an alternate direct route connecting Chisumle and Dhemchuk from Leh, which will be immensely beneficial for the local population. It will also impact the socio-economic condition in the region by promoting tourism in Ladakh.

