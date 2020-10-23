Broadcasters see value in new channel launches despite covid

Among TV's biggest challenges has been the introduction of the new tariff order (NTO) by Trai last year allowing viewers to opt for individual channels instead of the pre-determined bouquets offered by broadcasters. This led to a surge in cable bills and saw several young, urban audiences move online. According to a KPMG report, owing to the dismal first quarter of this financial year when broadcasters were making only 15-20% of their last year's earnings, TV ad revenue will see a 17% drop. WarnerMedia International has shut down the HBO SD (standard definition) and HD (high definition) linear movie channels while Sony Pictures Networks India has discontinued AXN and AXN HD. Disney India too is planning to cut back on its TV business including taking Star World off air.