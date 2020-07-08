Broadcasters seek less regulation

Over the last few months, the broadcast industry has consistently sought more ease of doing business from the government. In June, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) had brought up issues such as timelines to permit new companies, or cases when a recognised broadcast entity, want to launch a new channel, change its logo, get a new board director without altering the shareholding pattern significantly, and so on, for which it believed the government should give approvals without trying to wield power over the industry.