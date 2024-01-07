‘From broken seats to no entertainment system’, a woman who travelled from Delhi to Toronto with her husband and two kids on an Air India flight expressed her disappointment with the uncomfortable journey. She highlighted various issues like non-operational in-flight entertainment systems, broken seats, etc.

In the viral video, Instagram user Shreyti Garg strongly criticized Air India airline for her overall experience, despite paying ₹4.5 lakhs for the tickets. The overhead lights were broken, so she showed how she had to help her toddler in the dark by using the flashlight on her phone.

“We three were seated together and unfortunately almost everything was nonfunctional. From broken seats to NO entertainment system. Unfortunately, I forgot to take a picture of the broken seat handle and literally had to protect my toddler from getting hurt as all the wires were coming out of the system," she wrote on the social media platform.

She claimed there was no satisfactory response from the airline staff, despite complaining about the disappointing services.

“And even after complaining to the crew/ staff multiple times, there was NO action taken. It seems they rebooted the system but the still everything was not working. We were left helpless with 2 kids and had to manage everything on our own," she further said.

Garg then criticised the airline, saying, “@airindia firstly the pricing of tickets is already too high and on top of it, instead of making the journey smooth for the passengers you made it inconvenient for the parents travelling with the kids especially."

Since being posted, the video accumulated over 2.8 million views, 11k likes, and numerous reactions in the comment section.

One user shared a shared a similar experience, stating, “We too had a very bad experience while travelling fromm London to Mumbai by Air India.thre entertainment channels of more than half the passengers were not working and we had to spend 9 hrs in this Flight.the seats were not adjusting .Frankly it seemed we were travelling on a bus."

“This was the same case with me in toronto delhi sector none of screen was working , earlier i thought its a temporary issue but now iam sure its permanent." Another echoed, “Absolutely agree. Had the same experience on our Air India flight back to Toronto," another user shared his experience.

“I hv experienced this problem several times while flying from Delhi to Newark/ Newyork. The staff is helpless always. Air India shud address this problem on priority," the third user commented.

