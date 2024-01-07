‘Broken seats', Woman who paid ₹4.5 lakh for Delhi-Toronto flight criticises Air India | Watch video
Passenger criticizes Air India for high ticket prices and inconvenience for parents traveling with kids. Video criticizing Air India for poor services accumulates over 2.8 million views and numerous reactions.
‘From broken seats to no entertainment system’, a woman who travelled from Delhi to Toronto with her husband and two kids on an Air India flight expressed her disappointment with the uncomfortable journey. She highlighted various issues like non-operational in-flight entertainment systems, broken seats, etc.