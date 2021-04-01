Brookfield Asset Management Inc. said it reached a $6.5 billion agreement to acquire the shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP it doesn’t already own, taking its real estate arm private.

The Canadian alternative-asset manager said in a statement it plans to acquire the outstanding units for $18.17 each. That would mark a 10% increase to the $16.50 a unit Brookfield proposed in January and a 26% premium over where the shares traded prior to the earlier proposal.

Brookfield Property’s board has unanimously approved the deal, according to the statement. Brookfield Property shares closed Wednesday in New York at $17.79.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with BPY’s independent directors on a transaction we believe is appealing to BPY unitholders in many aspects and allows for greater optionality in how we manage our portfolio of high-quality real estate assets, Nick Goodman, Brookfield Asset Management’s chief financial officer, said in a statement, using the stock symbol for the real estate arm.

Brookfield already owns 60% of Brookfield Property Partners, which had a market value of about $17 billion as of Wednesday’s close.

The deal is subject to a vote of public unitholders, and other conditions, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, the company said.

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders can choose to take $18.17% in cash, 0.3979 of a Brookfield Class A share or 0.7268 of a Brookfield Property Partners preferred unit, subject to a proration. The maximum cash amount is 50%.

Investors in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Brookfield Office Property Exchange LP will also participate in the transaction, the company said.

Goodman said in January that taking the real estate subsidiary private was appealing because it has consistently traded at a discount to the underlying value of its assets, even before the coronavirus pandemic. He said he believed that was because the company’s value was created through the development of projects like New York’s Manhattan West, which take years to generate returns for investors.

The pandemic has taken its toll on the company as widespread stay-at-home orders kept workers from offices and shoppers from malls. Brookfield Property Partners reported a $2 billion loss last year, and its shares had fallen 20% in the year before the take-private proposal became public in January.

Brookfield Property Chief Executive Officer Brian Kingston said in a letter to shareholders in February that rent collection from its office tenants remained at normal levels, although occupancy lagged in many markets since the pandemic began. Collections in its retail properties and foot traffic in its malls haven’t recovered, he added.

Brookfield Property Partners owns, operates and develops one of the largest portfolios of real estate in the world. At the end of December it had about $88 billion in total assets, including developments such as London’s Canary Wharf and Brookfield Place in New York.

