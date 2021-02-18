Brookfield, NIIF, Actis place bids to buy Ashoka Concessions

With more than $575 billion in assets under management, Brookfield has been placing bets on India’s infrastructure space, investing around $20 billion in the country so far. It recently bid to buy a majority stake in Fortum Oyj’s 500 megawatts (MW) solar projects in India, in a deal estimated at about half a billion euros. It also signed an exclusivity agreement to buy Mahindra Susten’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business, and 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar assets, at an enterprise value of around ₹5,000 crore, as reported by Mint.