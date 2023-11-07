'Brother of autoGPT,' netizens react to auto-rickshaw race viral video
A video of auto-rickshaw drivers engaging in a race has gained traction on the internet, with users making humorous comments about the competition.
A video that has gained significant traction on the internet features auto-rickshaw drivers engaging in a race with three rickshaws on a specified course. The video was accompanied by the caption 'Auto GP' and was posted on Reddit.
This competition was conducted in Haripur village as part of the Sangameshwar Yatra celebration, as per the reports from news agency ANI.
Auto-rickshaw drivers were observed participating in a high-speed reverse race, where they skillfully raced towards the finish line while looking over their shoulders.
(With inputs from ANI)
