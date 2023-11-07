'Brother of autoGPT,' netizens react to auto-rickshaw race viral video

A video that has gained significant traction on the internet features auto-rickshaw drivers engaging in a race with three rickshaws on a specified course. The video was accompanied by the caption 'Auto GP' and was posted on Reddit.

A user MathSad6698 said, "Lol, this gets hosted in the busy streets of Kolkata every day."

One user humorously commented, “They seem to be adhering to the competition's regulations, so they can't be genuine auto-rickshaw drivers. They should be disqualified... lol."

"Fast and Furious: Auto Rickshaw," HolidayAbies7 said.

View Full Image Netizens react to the viral video.

'Meter on kiye ke nahi,' said a user Lopsided-Use6617.

Another wrote, "More interesting than the 2023 F1 season."

A user Pratik Agarwal said, "Lewis can only imagine winning here coz the average rickshaw wala bhaiya got no chill."

Also Read: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Fans revive the long-standing rivalry with ‘Naagin dance’ in Delhi, netizens react

“The headlights. Only the 4-stroke Baja RE compact autorickshaws have those headlights, while the 2-stroke ones don't, but both the 4-stroke and 2-stroke autorickshaws have turning lights, or blinkers. 2 stroke engines also happen to be less powerful than their 4-stroke-counterparts," another user wrote.

View Full Image Netizens reply to the viral video.

"Motocross? Nah, I like Autocross," said Kai Shin.

"Supporting your school autowala in a national championship is the dream!," another user wrote.

Mint could not independently confirm the development.

The race kicks off immediately as the flag signals the start. One of the auto-rickshaws successfully takes the lead around a curve and approaches a potential victory. Nonetheless, the video does not reveal the ultimate outcome of the race.

Also Read: Hilarious exchange over car parking goes viral, Netizens react

Previously, a unique event took place in the Sangli district of Maharashtra, involving a reverse auto-rickshaw driving competition.