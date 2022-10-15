The brother of the 28-year-old student in Australia who was stabbed multiple times has been given a visa to visit his kin but the family has appealed the government to help them with airfare cost.
While speaking to Hindustan Times on phone, Shubham’s uncle Rajkumar Garg said, “Shubham’s younger brother Rohit had his medical examination done at a Delhi hospital on Friday. Later he got the visa to go to Australia. He has to set off soon as the hospitalised Shubham has no one by his side."
He further appealed the government of India to help them with airfare cost as the ticket for a to and fro might cost around ₹4 to 5 lakh.
“There is a condition that the ticket is to be booked to and fro which might cost around ₹4 to 5 lakh which is a huge amount for us. We thus appeal to the government of India to help us meet the expenses," he said.
Updating on Shubham's health, his uncle said, “Shubham’s condition is stable and he was again operated on Friday for wounds in the stomach due to the stabbing."
Shubham Garg was attacked at around 10.30 pm on October 6 when he was walking along the Pacific Highway on his way back to his place of residence. He was reportedly stabbed by 27-year-old Daniel Norwood, who according to local media reports has been arrested and is in the custody of the Australian Police.
He was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen in Australia by a man who allegedly demanded cash, As per news agency PTI has reported citing Australian officials.
He was pursuing his doctorate in Mechanical engineering from the University of NSW. He came to Australia in September this year to pursue his PhD in Mechanical engineering from the University of NSW. He has completed his master's degree at IIT Madras.
While speaking to news agency ANI, Shubham father said, “My 28-yr-old son went to Australia on Sept 1,2022 & was lethally attacked on Oct 6...I don't understand the reason behind the attack. He can't have enmity with anyone."
The Indian mission in Australia is providing consular assistance to a 28-year-old student.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi on Friday said that the High Commission in Canberra is in touch with the local authorities over the incident and expects action to be taken against the perpetrators.
The Indian High Commission in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney are in close touch with the local authorities and a suspect is in custody.
"It is a sad incident. He (Garg) is in a hospital and treatment is being done," Bagchi said.
MEA described the incident as "shocking" and said it expects the Australian authorities to take it seriously and act against the perpetrators.
Bagchi said the Indian mission is also in touch with Garg's family members and providing help in expediting their travel to Australia.
Asked if it was a racial attack, he said, "I do not want to speculate, our focus is on his treatment and the culprit is nabbed."
(With inputs from agencies)
