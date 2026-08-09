Brothers of Raja Raghuvanshi placed under preventive arrest for ‘illegally’ serving liquor at their eatery

Two elder brothers of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi and three employees of their eatery were placed under preventive arrest on Saturday, a police official said. The action was taken after it was reportedly discovered that liquor was being served illegally to customers at the establishment.

Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman, was murdered in Meghalaya's Sohra in May 2025. His decomposed body was recovered from a deep gorge on June 2 after a thorough search. The prime accused was Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her lover, Raj Kushwaha.

Police had said Raja and Sonam, then a newly married couple, had travelled to Meghalaya for a "honeymoon-cum-holiday trip". Sonam was accused of plotting and executing the murder.

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Latest allegations against Raja's brothers According to PTI, the food establishment, located within the jurisdiction of the Rau police station, is owned by Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brothers, Sachin Raghuvanshi and Vipin Raghuvanshi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said the operators had not obtained a licence to serve alcohol at the eatery.

The official said the siblings, along with three employees of their eatery, were arrested as a precautionary measure under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The section empowers a police official to arrest a person without a warrant or a magistrate's order if they have knowledge of a design by that person to commit a cognisable offence.

Saxena said a case has been registered under the Excise Act for allegedly illegally serving liquor at the eatery.