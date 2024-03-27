‘Dal-rice, jail mattress’: BRS' K Kavitha shares cell with two female inmates on Day-1 in Tihar
BRS leader K. Kavitha spent her first night in Tihar jail following her arrest in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. The BRS leader was served prison food and shared her cell with two female inmates
K. Kavitha—the Nizamabad MLC and daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founder K Chandrashekhar Rao—spent her first night in Tihar jail following her arrest in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. The BRS leader was served prison food, and she shared her cell with two female inmates, PTI reported on Wednesday citing official sources.