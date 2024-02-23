Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lawmaker G Lasya Nanditha was killed in a road mishap on the Outer Ring Road in Telangana's Sangerddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, said police on Friday as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The accident took place around 6.30 am today when the BRS politician was returning to the city. Police informed that the driver had lost control of the Sports Utility Vehicle – Maruti XL6 – which later rammed into the metal barrier on the left side of the expressway. Nanditha killed her on the spot and the car driver sustained serious injuries and was then shifted to the nearby private hospital in Patancheru, said police, adding that his condition appears to be critical. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed grief over Nanditha's death in a post on the microblogging site. “The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nandita left me deeply shocked." “I had a close relationship with Nandita's father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year... It is very sad that Nandita also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family...I pray to God to rest her soul in peace," he wrote.

On February 13, Nanditha was returning from a public rally attended by BRS President and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on February 13 when she narrowly avoided minor injuries in a similar traffic accident at Marriguda junction, HT reported.

“Was involved in an accident on the way back from Nalgonda. I’m okay, and there’s nothing to worry about. Grateful for everyone’s concern and support," she later wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She was the daughter of former BRS legislator late G Sayanna who was a five-time MLA and died of illness on February 19 last year.

In the assembly elections held last November, Nandithat emerged victorious from the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency, defeating G Vennela, the daughter of revolutionary balladeer Gaddar.

Nanditha was awarded the ticket by the BRS because she was a corporator from the Kavadiguda division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and had been involved in party activities.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!