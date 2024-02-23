BRS lawmaker Lasya Nanditha dies in Hyderabad road mishap, Telangana CM says ‘her father died in same month last year’
Bharat Rashtra Samithi lawmaker G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road in Telangana's Sangerddy district near Hyderabad.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lawmaker G Lasya Nanditha was killed in a road mishap on the Outer Ring Road in Telangana's Sangerddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, said police on Friday as quoted by Hindustan Times.
On February 13, Nanditha was returning from a public rally attended by BRS President and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on February 13 when she narrowly avoided minor injuries in a similar traffic accident at Marriguda junction, HT reported.
“Was involved in an accident on the way back from Nalgonda. I’m okay, and there’s nothing to worry about. Grateful for everyone’s concern and support," she later wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
She was the daughter of former BRS legislator late G Sayanna who was a five-time MLA and died of illness on February 19 last year.
In the assembly elections held last November, Nandithat emerged victorious from the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency, defeating G Vennela, the daughter of revolutionary balladeer Gaddar.
Nanditha was awarded the ticket by the BRS because she was a corporator from the Kavadiguda division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and had been involved in party activities.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!