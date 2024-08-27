BRS leader K Kavitha walks out of Tihar Jail after 5 months, vows to fight: ’I have done nothing...’ | Watch

BRS leader K Kavitha was released on bail after five months in Tihar Jail. The Supreme Court criticized the CBI and Enforcement Directorate investigations and mandated her cooperation in the trial.

Livemint
Published27 Aug 2024, 09:49 PM IST
New Delhi: In this April 9, 2024 file photo, BRS leader K. Kavitha being produced at the Rouse Avenue court in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, granted bail to Kavitha in the case.
New Delhi: In this April 9, 2024 file photo, BRS leader K. Kavitha being produced at the Rouse Avenue court in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, granted bail to Kavitha in the case.(PTI)

BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested in March, was released from Tihar Jail late Tuesday evening following the Supreme Court's bail decision in connection with corruption and money laundering charges related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

As Kavitha exited the prison complex, a crowd of BRS workers and supporters celebrated with drums and firecrackers. Her brother, K T Rama Rao, the BRS working president, was also present for her release.

“Entire country knows I was put in jail for political reason. I have done nothing wrong. We will fight and prove ourselves innocent,” said BRS leader K Kavitha after walking out of Tihar Jail.

"All I have to say is that law will prevail, law will take its course. This was a faulty case...", she added. 

Walking out, BRS MLC Kavitha was seen hugging her son, husband and brother KTR.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, On Tuesday, noted since 493 witnesses were to be examined and 50,000 pages of documents were to be considered in the two cases, there was no likelihood of the trial being concluded in the near future.

"The appellant (Kavitha) is directed to be released forthwith on bail … on furnishing bail bonds in the sum of 10 lakh in each of the cases," the bench said, while allowing her appeals against the July 1 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had denied her bail in the two cases.

While quashing the high court verdict, the apex court said Kavitha shall not make any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses and shall deposit her passport with the trial judge.

The apex court also said she shall regularly attend the trial court proceedings and cooperate to ensure expeditious disposal of the trial.

The two federal agencies – CBI and the Enforcement Directorate – came in for some sharp criticism over the "fairness" of their investigation, with the apex court observing "Sorry to see this state of affairs".

"You will pick and choose anyone?" it asked, while referring to one of the witnesses whose statements were read out in the court during the arguments.

Kavitha, 46, had been held in Tihar’s jail number 6 for nearly five months. She was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at her Hyderabad residence on March 15 and later taken into custody by the CBI on April 11.

In its bail ruling, the Supreme Court bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan acknowledged that Kavitha's detention had lasted around five months and that the investigations by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the case had been completed.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 09:49 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBRS leader K Kavitha walks out of Tihar Jail after 5 months, vows to fight: ’I have done nothing...’ | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue