BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested in March, was released from Tihar Jail late Tuesday evening following the Supreme Court's bail decision in connection with corruption and money laundering charges related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Kavitha exited the prison complex, a crowd of BRS workers and supporters celebrated with drums and firecrackers. Her brother, K T Rama Rao, the BRS working president, was also present for her release.

"Entire country knows I was put in jail for political reason. I have done nothing wrong. We will fight and prove ourselves innocent," said BRS leader K Kavitha after walking out of Tihar Jail.

"All I have to say is that law will prevail, law will take its course. This was a faulty case...", she added.

Walking out, BRS MLC Kavitha was seen hugging her son, husband and brother KTR.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, On Tuesday, noted since 493 witnesses were to be examined and 50,000 pages of documents were to be considered in the two cases, there was no likelihood of the trial being concluded in the near future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The appellant (Kavitha) is directed to be released forthwith on bail … on furnishing bail bonds in the sum of ₹10 lakh in each of the cases," the bench said, while allowing her appeals against the July 1 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had denied her bail in the two cases.

While quashing the high court verdict, the apex court said Kavitha shall not make any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses and shall deposit her passport with the trial judge.

The apex court also said she shall regularly attend the trial court proceedings and cooperate to ensure expeditious disposal of the trial. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two federal agencies – CBI and the Enforcement Directorate – came in for some sharp criticism over the "fairness" of their investigation, with the apex court observing "Sorry to see this state of affairs".

"You will pick and choose anyone?" it asked, while referring to one of the witnesses whose statements were read out in the court during the arguments.

Kavitha, 46, had been held in Tihar’s jail number 6 for nearly five months. She was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at her Hyderabad residence on March 15 and later taken into custody by the CBI on April 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}