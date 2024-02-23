BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha killed in road accident in Hyderabad; Here are 6 things to know about the lawmaker
Lasya Nanditha was the daughter of former BRS legislator late G Sayanna
G Lasya Nanditha, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, was killed in a road accident on Friday morning in Sangareddy district of Telangana. Nanditha was killed in a road mishap on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Telangana's Sangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to the Telangana police, her car driver lost control and rammed into the metal barrier on the left side of the expressway, killing Nanditha on the spot. The driver, however, has been admitted to a nearby private hospital and is said to be in critical condition.