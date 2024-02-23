G Lasya Nanditha, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, was killed in a road accident on Friday morning in Sangareddy district of Telangana. Nanditha was killed in a road mishap on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Telangana's Sangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to the Telangana police, her car driver lost control and rammed into the metal barrier on the left side of the expressway, killing Nanditha on the spot. The driver, however, has been admitted to a nearby private hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Who is the BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha?

G Lasya Nanditha was born in 1986 in Hyderabad. She entered politics around a decade ago.

Nanditha was the daughter of former BRS legislator, late G Sayanna. He passed away due to ill health in February last year.

Lasya Nanditha, a prominent figure in the political landscape, had previously served as a Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporator from Kavadiguda since 2016.

The 36-year-old was elected from the Secunderabad Cantonment in the assembly elections last November.

She got the BRS ticket from the Secunderabad Cantonment after the death of her father Sayanna, a five-time MLA from the constituency.

Nanditha clinched victory in the 2023 Telangana assembly elections by defeating BJP's Ganesh N by 17,169 votes.

Senior BRS leader and working President of the party, KT Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences on Nanditha's sudden death. "This was about a week ago. Just now heard the absolutely tragic & shocking news that Lasya is no more !! Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making. My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible & difficult time," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, condoling the death of the BRS MLA, wrote on X that the untimely death of legislator Lasya Nandita has left him deeply shocked. "I had a close relationship with Nandita's father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year... It is very sad that Nandita also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family...I pray to God to rest her soul in peace," he added.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also took to X and said that the late BRS legislature had a bright future in front of her. "Shocked to learn about the death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in an accident today. It is unfortunate that she passed away within a year of her father' Sayanna's death. She had a bright future in front of her, yet fate had other plans. My heartfelt condolences to her family members," the TDP chief said.

The BRS lawmaker had escaped a similar road accident at the Marriguda junction on February 13 while she was returning from a public rally. A car with a drunk driver rammed into her vehicle as she was returning to Hyderabad.

Lasya Nanditha's close brush with death in recent months

In December 2023, the BRS lawmaker got stuck in an elevator when it crashed six feet due to overloading. She escaped unhurt.

Then, on February 13 this year, Lasya Nanditha was involved in an accident while returning to Hyderabad after attending a public meeting organised by BRS at Nalgonda. Although she sustained only minor injuries, a Home Guard died.

(With agency inputs)

