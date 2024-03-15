BRS MLC K Kavitha arrested in Delhi liquor policy case: What are charges against her?
BRS MLC K Kavitha was reportedly being taken to Delhi for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case. What are charges against her?
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad on Friday. She was being taken to Delhi for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case, agency sources told PTI.
