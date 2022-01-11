Bruised restaurant industry seeks tax holiday

For at least four years, the industry has been asking for clarity with respect to GST input credit. Simply put, when a restaurant buys a good or product for ₹100 to cook with, it pays direct GST on that product to the government. This GST amount ranges from 5-28% on the input purchased. It then subsequently charges 2.5% SGST and 2.5% GST on food sold to the customer. But it does not receive any input credit for the goods it purchased. Which, industry players said, is a competitive disadvantage as all other industries get this back.