‘Brutal crime has no justification’: Vladimir Putin on terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended heartfelt condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 26 people. Putin condemned the attack, calling it "a brutal crime with no justification".

“Esteemed Mrs. President, Esteemed Mr. Prime Minister, Kindly accept the sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries,” President Putin wrote. “This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever.”

Commitment to cooperation on counterterrorism Putin further emphasised Russia’s continued commitment to increasing cooperation with India in the global fight against terrorism. He stated, "We expect that its organizers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," expressing solidarity with India in its efforts to address the growing threat of terrorism.

Sympathy for victims and families The Russian President also sent his heartfelt sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims. “Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured,” Putin wrote.

Details of the attack The attack occurred Tuesday afternoon, when terrorists opened fire at a popular meadow near Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination in Kashmir. The gunfire resulted in the deaths of at least 26 individuals, mostly tourists, making it the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Among the deceased were two foreign nationals and two local residents, according to an official. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."

The death toll is still being verified, with authorities continuing to investigate the full scope of the tragedy.