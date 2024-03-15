Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has been booked under POCSO. He has now released his first statement on the case.

“I have come to know that a complaint has been filed against me by a woman. It must have been about a month, they used to visit but I didn't pay attention. But one day, when I was told that they were crying, I called them and asked what happened. They told me they had been wronged," he said. “I then called the police commissioner (B) Dayananda and asked him to hear them out and do the needful. But, then she started talking against me then and there. I thought she was unwell and asked the police commissioner to investigate," he added. "Now this has been twisted and made into an FIR. We will do what is legally required. I didn't think helping someone would result in this. I had even given some money to them as well. But we will contest legally," he said.

The mother of a 17-year-old girl earlier lodged a formal complaint against the former chief minister. In the complaint, the 81-year-old veteran BJP leader has been accused of sexual assault. It allegedly took place on February 2 during a meeting about official matters.

The case has been filed under section 8 of POCSO (sexual assault) and section 354 A (sexual harassment). As per the FIR, the victim was allegedly sexually harassed when she went to seek help after she had been raped by others, ANI reported.

Home Minister's statement

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has called it a “sensitive matter".

“Last night around 10 pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. Until we know the truth, we can't reveal anything," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told the press.

“I don't think there is any political angle to this. If the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given," he added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!