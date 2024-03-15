BS Yediyurappa POCSO case: Former Karnataka CM releases first statement, ‘I had even given some money to them’
BS Yediyurappa POCSO case: The former Karnataka chief minister has released his first statement.
Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has been booked under POCSO. He has now released his first statement on the case.
The mother of a 17-year-old girl earlier lodged a formal complaint against the former chief minister. In the complaint, the 81-year-old veteran BJP leader has been accused of sexual assault. It allegedly took place on February 2 during a meeting about official matters.
The case has been filed under section 8 of POCSO (sexual assault) and section 354 A (sexual harassment). As per the FIR, the victim was allegedly sexually harassed when she went to seek help after she had been raped by others, ANI reported.
Home Minister's statement
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has called it a “sensitive matter".
“Last night around 10 pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. Until we know the truth, we can't reveal anything," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told the press.
“I don't think there is any political angle to this. If the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given," he added.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!