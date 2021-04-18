CM BS Yediyurappa is spending his time in the hospital reading his favourite books and is in touch with officials to give them the necessary directions
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is recovering from Covid-19 and his health condition is stable, the CM's office said on Sunday.
Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital in Bengaluru. "The Chief Minister who was admitted in a hospital on Friday for Covid treatment is being monitored by a team of expert doctors. The health of the Chief Minister is stable and he is recovering," the office of the Chief Minister tweeted today.
CM Yediyurappa is spending his time in the hospital reading his favourite books and is in touch with officials to give them the necessary directions, the tweet added.
ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ @BSYBJP ರವರು ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಗಾಗಿ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ತಜ್ಞ ವೈದ್ಯರ ತಂಡ ನಿರಂತರ ನಿಗಾ ವಹಿಸಿದೆ. ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿರವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಚೇತರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಪುಸ್ತಕಗಳ ಓದಿನ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಂಪರ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು ಅಗತ್ಯ ಸೂಚನೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. pic.twitter.com/FPXoPljP9E