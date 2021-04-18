Subscribe
Home >News >India >BS Yediyurappa health update: Karnataka CM stable, recovering from Covid-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds an emergency meeting regarding the COVID-19 situation with Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar and others, in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 05:41 PM IST Staff Writer

  • CM BS Yediyurappa is spending his time in the hospital reading his favourite books and is in touch with officials to give them the necessary directions

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is recovering from Covid-19 and his health condition is stable, the CM's office said on Sunday.

Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital in Bengaluru. "The Chief Minister who was admitted in a hospital on Friday for Covid treatment is being monitored by a team of expert doctors. The health of the Chief Minister is stable and he is recovering," the office of the Chief Minister tweeted today.

CM Yediyurappa is spending his time in the hospital reading his favourite books and is in touch with officials to give them the necessary directions, the tweet added.

The Karnataka CM had a fever on Friday following which he got himself tested. The report came out to be positive for Covid-19.

Accordingly, he got admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. CM Yediyurappa was shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier following a fever.

This is the second time CM Yediyurappa contracted the killer virus in eight months. Last year in August, the 78-year-old Karnataka CM had tested positive for coronavirus.

This was despite the fact that the Karnataka CM took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yediyurappa was supposed to chair an all-party meeting today to take a stringent measure in view of rising Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru.

However, the meeting has been postponed to Monday and Revenue Minister R Ashoka will now preside over the meeting.

