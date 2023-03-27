BS Yediyurappa's home attacked, protesters lathicharged by cops - What's happening in Karnataka?2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Agitating members of the Banjara community targeted BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa’s house in Shikaripura town and resorted to stone-pelting on Monday. Some policemen were injured during the protest, prompting a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.
Furious protests broke out in Karnataka on Monday, with police resorting to lathicharge in Shivamogga and Section 144 being implemented in the area. Amid calls for the government to drop the Justice Sadasiva Commission report, members of the Banjara community also allegedly attacked former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s residence.
