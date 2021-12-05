BSA Motorcycles has made a comeback after decades with its Gold Star, which was unveiled at NEC Birmingham on Saturday. The iconic British two-wheeler brand has been revived by Mahindra Group, which has also brought back Jawa and is working on reinstating Yezdi. Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to share his excitement on the return of BSA Motorcycles.

Mahindra shared pictures from the BSA Motorcycles stand at NEC Birmingham where the latest Gold Star is being displayed.

Yes, #BSAisBack. And clearly we’re not the only ones so excited about that… At @motorcyclelive pic.twitter.com/m9L8QYyMtB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 5, 2021

The Indian business magnate also shared how the BSA Gold Star was conceptualised, staying true to its British heritage.

Mahindra also shared posts by Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, a Mahindra Group subsidiary which is behind BSA Motorcycles' comeback and had earlier worked on reviving Jawa.

Designed, engineered, and most importantly, imagined in the UK - This one’s an ode to the UK, from the UK, for the World. Today we celebrate this unparalleled emotion called motorcycling in a truly British avatar, BSA.@bsamotorcycles_ #bsaisback #BSAMotorcycles pic.twitter.com/s9UeMeHFA4 — Anupam Thareja (@reach_anupam) December 4, 2021

Epic never happens if you stick to the tried and trusted! Please give a warm welcome to the new BSA - Born out of a bit of madness, a whole lot of love, and deep commitment to the rich legacy of the BSA DNA. From here, we'll only soar higher.#bsaisback #BSAMotorcycles pic.twitter.com/a64cG73tuW — Anupam Thareja (@reach_anupam) December 3, 2021

