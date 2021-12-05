‘BSA is back’, tweets Anand Mahindra as motorcycle legend returns. See post

‘BSA is back’, tweets Anand Mahindra as motorcycle legend returns. See post1 min read . 05:11 PM IST
BSA Motorcycles has made a comeback after decades with its Gold Star, which was unveiled at NEC Birmingham on Saturday. The iconic British two-wheeler brand has been revived by Mahindra Group, which has also brought back Jawa and is working on reinstating Yezdi. Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to share his excitement on the return of BSA Motorcycles.
Mahindra shared pictures from the BSA Motorcycles stand at NEC Birmingham where the latest Gold Star is being displayed.
The Indian business magnate also shared how the BSA Gold Star was conceptualised, staying true to its British heritage.
Mahindra also shared posts by Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, a Mahindra Group subsidiary which is behind BSA Motorcycles' comeback and had earlier worked on reviving Jawa.
