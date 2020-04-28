BSE allows trading commodity derivatives in negative after oil price collapse

NEW DELHI: BSE Ltd has made changes in its system to allow trading in commodity derivatives at negative prices following the collapse of US crude oil futures last week. The Indian exchange’s BOLT Plus trading system has been modified to accept orders and execute trades at negative prices, the BSE said.

The May contract of WTI crude had closed at minus $37.63 on 20 April as lockdowns following the covid-19 pandemic have brought economic activities worldwide to a near standstill, crushing demand for the commodity.

The BSE, in a circular, said trading members and front-end trading application vendors will be able to place test orders and trade in these contracts at those price levels. This will help members check the readiness of the internal systems and make suitable modifications, if any required.

"This is pursuant to recent global developments in the crude oil derivatives markets where trading of derivatives contracts happened at negative prices owing to various underlying factors. It is hereby informed to all trading members of commodity derivatives segment that the Exchange’s BOLT Plus trading system has been modified to accept orders and execute trades at negative prices. Accordingly, existing versions of trading system APIs – ETI as well as IML APIs will also support trading activity at negative price levels," the circular said.

The exchange said the new feature will be enabled in simulation mode and made available to members/vendors for testing from 4 May. To facilitate trade, an updated test contract master and price band files shall also be made available to members on the exchange website, it added.

Share Via