BSE Odisha Class 10 result to be announced on this date. Direct link, other details here

Students who wrote the exam can check their results once they are declared on the official websites-- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
06:01 PM IST

The Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has confirmed that, "Odisha Class 10 result to be announced next week, date to be informed on Monday, 4 July."

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will be declaring the result for the class 10 board examination held in 2022 next week. 

Students who wrote the exam can check their BSE Odisha Class 10 results 2022 once they are declared on the official websites-- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

To check and download the Odisha Board Matric results, candidates will have to input their roll number and date of birth.

This year, the Odisha Board 10th exams were held following all Covid-19 safety protocols. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for this BSE Odisha Class 10 examination across 3,540 centres.

The Odisha Class 10 board exam 2022 was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The students were examined on the basis of summative assessment and internal assessment.

Odisha Class 10 Result 2022: Here's how To Check

1.Visit the official website – bseodisha.ac.in

2. Click on the BSE 10th result link

3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

4. The Odisha Matric 10th result will appear on the screen

5. Download the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

