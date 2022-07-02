This year, the Odisha Board 10th exams were held following all Covid-19 safety protocols. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for this BSE Odisha Class 10 examination across 3,540 centres.
The Odisha Class 10 board exam 2022 was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The students were examined on the basis of summative assessment and internal assessment.
