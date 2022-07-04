BSE resolves 453 investor complaints against companies in June

Of the suspended companies against which complaints have been filed, those with the highest number of pending complaints as of 30 June were Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. (category Z, 23 complaints), J.K.Pharmachem Ltd. (category X, 16 complaints), Classic Global Finance & Capital Ltd. (category XT, 14 complaints). The next three are Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd., Teem Laboratories Ltd. and Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd. from categories P, X and XT, respectively with 12 complaints each. The list also includes Negotium International Trade Ltd., Saptak Chem And Business Ltd., Blazon Marbles Ltd. and Gujarat Meditech Ltd. from categories XT, Z, X and Z, respectively, each with 11 pending complaints. These companies are presently suspended at BSE for surveillance reasons, non-compliance with listing regulations, procedural reasons or as per operation of law, according to the press release.