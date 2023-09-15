Bulls drive Sensex to record streak

Bulls drive Sensex to record streak2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:02 PM IST
The 30-share index has now risen for 11 days in a row this month, matching the longest winning streak since 7 October 2007 when it rose for an identical number of days.
MUMBAI : The BSE Sensex is poised to log its longest winning streak as retail investors continue to plough money into the markets. The 30-share index has now risen for 11 days in a row this month, matching the longest winning streak since 7 October 2007 when it rose for an identical number of days. Such long winning streaks have happened only four times: June 1983, October 2003, October 2007 and September this year.