BSE Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2023 out, check direct link to download1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Telangana TS SSC exam will take place from April 3 to April 13 this year.
In Telangana, the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 has been released today, Friday, March 24. Students appearing for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website of BSE----bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates are required to carry the TS SSC hall ticket to the exam centre.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×