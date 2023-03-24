In Telangana, the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 has been released today, Friday, March 24. Students appearing for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website of BSE----bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates are required to carry the TS SSC hall ticket to the exam centre.

The exam will take place from April 3 to April 13, according to the TS SSC exam timetable. BSE Telangana issued the hall ticket for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational exams.

For downloading the hall ticket, students need to use their roll number and other asked credentials. Check the below-mentioned steps to download the hall ticket.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Telangana---bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC Public Examinations April 2023 - Hall Tickets’ link.

Step 3: Log in with asked credentials.

Step 4: Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and get a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the reporting time and other important details after downloading the Telangana Class 10th admit card. The exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.