BSEB 2023: Bihar Board likely to announce class 12 results this week. Details here1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
- It is expected that the BSEB class 12 results will be released by the end of this week
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 this week. The wait of about 13.18 lakh candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 exams may end soon.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 this week. The wait of about 13.18 lakh candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 exams may end soon.
According to BSEB officials, the work of evaluation of answer sheets of Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023 has been completed on 14 March.BSEB Board told that this time the exam results of the students of Bihar will be declared before all the education boards across the country.
According to BSEB officials, the work of evaluation of answer sheets of Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023 has been completed on 14 March.BSEB Board told that this time the exam results of the students of Bihar will be declared before all the education boards across the country.
“Altogether 70 lakh copies of matriculation and 96 lakh copies of intermediate have been evaluated this year across various evaluation centers. Evaluators were engaged in double shifts for speedy evaluation of copies. All evaluation centers were equipped with computers for marks feeding which minimised the time required for marks posting and error which occurs in manual systems. It will take a couple of days to finalise the result cards and verification of top scorers before the declaration of results. Tentatively, the intermediate result is likely to be declared on March 18", said a senior official of BSEB as quoted by Hindi daily Hindustan.
“Altogether 70 lakh copies of matriculation and 96 lakh copies of intermediate have been evaluated this year across various evaluation centers. Evaluators were engaged in double shifts for speedy evaluation of copies. All evaluation centers were equipped with computers for marks feeding which minimised the time required for marks posting and error which occurs in manual systems. It will take a couple of days to finalise the result cards and verification of top scorers before the declaration of results. Tentatively, the intermediate result is likely to be declared on March 18", said a senior official of BSEB as quoted by Hindi daily Hindustan.
To speed up the evaluation of copies, the duty of teachers was imposed shift wise in the state . Computers were available at all the evaluation centers so that the marks could be recorded in minimum time. It may take another two to four days to prepare the result, especially to check the toppers. It is expected that the BSEB class 12 results will be released on 18 March. The exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1464 exam centres. In 2022, BSEB announced inter results on 16 March. Overall pass percentage stood at 80.15% in 2022.
To speed up the evaluation of copies, the duty of teachers was imposed shift wise in the state . Computers were available at all the evaluation centers so that the marks could be recorded in minimum time. It may take another two to four days to prepare the result, especially to check the toppers. It is expected that the BSEB class 12 results will be released on 18 March. The exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1464 exam centres. In 2022, BSEB announced inter results on 16 March. Overall pass percentage stood at 80.15% in 2022.