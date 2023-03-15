To speed up the evaluation of copies, the duty of teachers was imposed shift wise in the state . Computers were available at all the evaluation centers so that the marks could be recorded in minimum time. It may take another two to four days to prepare the result, especially to check the toppers. It is expected that the BSEB class 12 results will be released on 18 March. The exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1464 exam centres. In 2022, BSEB announced inter results on 16 March. Overall pass percentage stood at 80.15% in 2022.