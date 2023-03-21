BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live: Inter result to be declared soon

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 soon. The wait of about 13.18 lakh candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 exams may end soon. The exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1,464 exam centres.
21 Mar 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Details mentioned on Bihar Inter Result 2023
Candidates can see student name, father’s name, college name, roll code, roll number, registration number, faculty/stream (Science/Commerce/Arts), subject-wise full and passing marks, subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks, subject-wise total marks, aggregate marks, and BSEB Class 12 result status/division on their score card.
21 Mar 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Bihar Inter Result 2023: What does these abbreviations mean?
1) F - Fail
2) D - Distinction
3) U/R - Under Regulation
4) @ - Swapping
5) # - Greater Marks of Last Year
21 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Bihar board Inter result: Keep admit cards handy
Students are advised to keep their Intermediate exam admit cards handy as result can be announced any time soon.
21 Mar 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Bihar board Inter exam: Over 300 students expelled for cheating
The board stated that a total of 362 candidates were expelled this year for cheating.
21 Mar 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Bihar board inter final exam dates
In Bihar, the intermediate exams were conducted at 1,464 centres from February 1 to February 14, while the copies were evaluated from March 1 to March 14.
21 Mar 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Websites to check BSEB Inter result 2023
There are three websites on which students can check their results when it is out---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, and secondary.biharboardonline.com.
21 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM IST
BSEB Inter Result 2023: Keep these credentials ready
Students are advised to keep roll number and roll code handy to check the result.
21 Mar 2023, 11:15 AM IST
BSEB Inter Result 2022: Board exam result to be out soon
Bihar board has not made any official announcement yet, however, the result can be anytime soon on its official website---biharboardonline.com.