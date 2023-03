The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 soon. The wait of about 13.18 lakh candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board class 12 exams may end soon. The exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1,464 exam centres. Catch all the live updates on Bihar board exam results here:

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result: Where to check result? 1) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2) results.biharboardonline.com 3) onlinebseb.in 4) secondarybiharboardonline.com Share Via

BSEB Bihar board 12th result: Compartmental examination details if exam did not go well Candidates who do not qualify in the Inter exam 2023 will be given another chance to clear it in the Compartmental examination. Details of the Compartmental exam will be announced along with the results. Share Via

BSEB Inter Result 2023: List of last year's toppers Arts: Sangam Raj 96.4 per cent. Science: Saurav Kumar 94.4 per cent. Commerce: Ankit Kumar Gupta 94.6 per cent. Share Via

BSEB Inter Result 2023: How students performed last year? Last year, the BSEB exam result was declared on March 16 and the overall pass percentage stood at 80.15%. A total of 10,62,557 students passed the exam, out of 13,25,749 candidates who appeared for it. Share Via

BSEB Inter Result 2023: Apply for scrutiny of answer sheet after result Once the result is declared, BSEB will allow students to apply for scrutiny of the answer sheets after making fee payment. Share Via

BSEB Inter Result 2023: List of toppers to be out soon BSEB will announce names of Science, Arts, and Commerce stream toppers in the press conference. Share Via

BSES Inter Result: Step to check Step 1: Visit the official website---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Step 2: Click on the result link. Step 3: Enter your login credentials. Step 4: Download the result and get a hard copy for future reference. Share Via

What are passing marks for BSEB Inter exams? The passing marks for BSEB Bihar board 12th result for all three streams Science, Commerce, and Arts are the same, that is, 30% in theory and 40% in practical in each subject. Share Via

Details mentioned on Bihar Inter Result 2023 Candidates can see student name, father’s name, college name, roll code, roll number, registration number, faculty/stream (Science/Commerce/Arts), subject-wise full and passing marks, subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks, subject-wise total marks, aggregate marks, and BSEB Class 12 result status/division on their score card. Share Via

Bihar Inter Result 2023: What does these abbreviations mean? 1) F - Fail 2) D - Distinction 3) U/R - Under Regulation 4) @ - Swapping 5) # - Greater Marks of Last Year Share Via

Bihar board Inter exam: Over 300 students expelled for cheating The board stated that a total of 362 candidates were expelled this year for cheating. Share Via

Bihar board inter final exam dates In Bihar, the intermediate exams were conducted at 1,464 centres from February 1 to February 14, while the copies were evaluated from March 1 to March 14. Share Via

