21 Mar 2023, 01:30 PM IST
BSES Board Result 2023: Keep these details ready
Students are advised to keep the board exam roll number, roll code, and registration number handy to check the result at the earliest after the announcement.
21 Mar 2023, 01:26 PM IST
BSEB Inter Result 2023: Wait ends soon, result to be out at 2 pm
21 Mar 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Bihar Education Minister to address press conference for inter result announcement
21 Mar 2023, 01:17 PM IST
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result: Where to check result?
1) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
2) results.biharboardonline.com
3) onlinebseb.in
4) secondarybiharboardonline.com
21 Mar 2023, 01:14 PM IST
BSEB Bihar board 12th result: Compartmental examination details if exam did not go well
Candidates who do not qualify in the Inter exam 2023 will be given another chance to clear it in the Compartmental examination. Details of the Compartmental exam will be announced along with the results.
21 Mar 2023, 01:11 PM IST
What is BSEB Inter result time?
The result will be declared at 2 pm today, March 21, in the press conference.
21 Mar 2023, 01:06 PM IST
BSEB Inter Result 2023: List of last year's toppers
Arts: Sangam Raj 96.4 per cent.
Science: Saurav Kumar 94.4 per cent.
Commerce: Ankit Kumar Gupta 94.6 per cent.
21 Mar 2023, 01:02 PM IST
BSEB Inter Result 2023: Where to check?
1) biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
2) onlinebseb.in
3) secondary.biharboardonline.com
21 Mar 2023, 01:01 PM IST
BSEB Bihar Inter result link to be out soon
21 Mar 2023, 12:54 PM IST
BSEB board result 2023: Only an hour left for inter result
21 Mar 2023, 12:52 PM IST
BSEB Inter Result 2023: How students performed last year?
Last year, the BSEB exam result was declared on March 16 and the overall pass percentage stood at 80.15%. A total of 10,62,557 students passed the exam, out of 13,25,749 candidates who appeared for it.
21 Mar 2023, 12:42 PM IST
BSEB Inter Result 2023: Apply for scrutiny of answer sheet after result
Once the result is declared, BSEB will allow students to apply for scrutiny of the answer sheets after making fee payment.
21 Mar 2023, 12:34 PM IST
BSEB Inter Result 2023: List of toppers to be out soon
BSEB will announce names of Science, Arts, and Commerce stream toppers in the press conference.
21 Mar 2023, 12:27 PM IST
BSEB Inter result to be out at 2pm today
21 Mar 2023, 12:25 PM IST
BSES Inter result 2023: Bihar minister will announce board results
According to BSEB, Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar will announce Class 12th results.
21 Mar 2023, 12:23 PM IST
BSES Inter Result: Step to check
Step 1: Visit the official website---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials.
Step 4: Download the result and get a hard copy for future reference.
21 Mar 2023, 12:13 PM IST
What are passing marks for BSEB Inter exams?
The passing marks for BSEB Bihar board 12th result for all three streams Science, Commerce, and Arts are the same, that is, 30% in theory and 40% in practical in each subject.
21 Mar 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Details mentioned on Bihar Inter Result 2023
Candidates can see student name, father’s name, college name, roll code, roll number, registration number, faculty/stream (Science/Commerce/Arts), subject-wise full and passing marks, subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks, subject-wise total marks, aggregate marks, and BSEB Class 12 result status/division on their score card.
21 Mar 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Bihar Inter Result 2023: What does these abbreviations mean?
1) F - Fail
2) D - Distinction
3) U/R - Under Regulation
4) @ - Swapping
5) # - Greater Marks of Last Year
21 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Bihar board Inter result: Keep admit cards handy
21 Mar 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Bihar board Inter exam: Over 300 students expelled for cheating
The board stated that a total of 362 candidates were expelled this year for cheating.
21 Mar 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Bihar board inter final exam dates
In Bihar, the intermediate exams were conducted at 1,464 centres from February 1 to February 14, while the copies were evaluated from March 1 to March 14.
21 Mar 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Websites to check BSEB Inter result 2023
There are three websites on which students can check their results when it is out---biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, and secondary.biharboardonline.com.
21 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM IST
BSEB Inter Result 2023: Keep these credentials ready
21 Mar 2023, 11:15 AM IST
BSEB Inter Result 2022: Board exam result to be out soon
Bihar board has not made any official announcement yet, however, the result can be anytime soon on its official website---biharboardonline.com.