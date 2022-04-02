BSEB Class 12th Inter Compartment, Special Exams 2022: Here's how to apply

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The BSEB Special Exams 2022 is for those Class 12th students who failed to appear in inter-final exams, while compartment exam is for those who failed to pass a particular exam
BSEB Inter Compartment, Special Exams 2022: The last date to apply for BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) Compartment, Special Exams 2022 is today, April 2. If you have to apply for these exams, go to the official website -- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.
The BSEB Special Exams 2022 is for those Class 12th students who failed to appear in inter-final exams, while compartment exam is for those who failed to pass a particular exam. The BSEB Inter Compartment, Special Exams 2022 is expected to be held in April 2022, though the board has not released any official communication in this regard as yet.
BSEB Inter Compartment, Special Exams 2022: How to apply
# Go to inter22spl.biharboardonline.com# Enter registration credentials# Enter all the required details in the application form# Pay the application fee and submit the form# Download the form for future references
80.15 per cent students passed the intermediate exam this year's Class 12 exam, the result for which was announced on March 16. The commerce stream scored the best pass percentage of 90.38 per cent, followed by science 79.81 per cent and arts 79.53 per cent.
