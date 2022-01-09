PATNA : On Sunday, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) released admit cards for candidates who will appear for the class 10 or matric board examination 2022.

These admit cards are access to both the theory and practical examinations.

The admit card can be downloaded from the Bihar board's official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The state board has scheduled the practical exams to be held between 20-22 January, 2022.

The theory examinations are scheduled to be held between 17-24 February 2022.

If a candidate is unable to download the admit card, that person should contact the helpline number on 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.

Find out below the process to download BSEB class 10 admit cards:

-Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com

-Under important link, click on “View/print admit card (By student) for Annual exam 2022"

-The candidate needs to input the log-in credentials

-The admit card will appear on the screen

- Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

