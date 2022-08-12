BSEH 10, 12 compartment result 2022 released: Here's how to check1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 08:17 PM IST
The results for the same can be state board's official website - HBSE at bseh.org.in. The exams were conducted on 31 July.
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the results for regular and private candidates of 10th and 12th standards who had failed in one subject. The results for the same can be state board's official website - HBSE at bseh.org.in. The exams were conducted on 31 July.