BSEH 10, 12 compartment result 2022 released: Here's how to check
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the results for regular and private candidates of 10th and 12th standards who had failed in one subject. The results for the same can be state board's official website - HBSE at bseh.org.in. The exams were conducted on 31 July.  

For the compartment exam, a total of 32812 candidates appeared this year. The pass percentage for class 10th is 62.89%, wherein the girls performed better with 65.07%. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys is 61.33%.

A total of 61,707 candidates appeared in the examination, of which 38163 students were boys and 23544 girls.

How to check HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Results 2022:

Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Click on 10th, 12th exam result link

Submit and check Class 10, 12 result

Download, and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

