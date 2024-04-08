BSE-listed firms scale past ₹400 trillion in market value
Apart from the improvement in Indian macros quarter after quarter, higher allocation towards equities and new investors entering the markets directly and through mutual funds also boosted the stocks.
The Indian stock market's valuation crossed ₹400 trillion in a historic milestone on Monday, with the last ₹100 trillion rolling in the shortest duration of a mere 9 months, as the country's bright macroeconomic fundamentals encouraged local and foreign investors to plough more money into equities.