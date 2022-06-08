BSER Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 out: Here's how to check

BSER Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 out: Here's how to check1 min read . 05:17 PM IST
- The candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on RBSE official website. The link for the same has been activated now.
The results for the 5th and 8th standards have been declared by Rajasthan Board on Wednesday. The candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on RBSE official website - rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The link for the same has been activated now.
The exams for Class 5th Board exams were conducted between April 27 and May 17, 2022 and for Class 8th, the exams were held from April 17, 2022 to May 17, 2022. Exams for both classes were held in different centres across the state. A total of 12.63 lakh candidates sat for the Class 8 board exams, meanwhile, 14.53 lakh students appeared for Class 5 boards.
How to check results:
