BSES commissions India's 1st smart managed EV charging station in Delhi

NEW DELHI : BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure-backed BSES has commissioned India’s first ‘Smart Managed EV Charging Station’ in the national capital.

Supported by Nordic Innovation, an organisation promoted by the governments of Nordic countries, and executed by Fortum Charge & Drive, it will be the first BYPL operated and managed Smart EV Charging Station.

This smart managed EV charging station, which can charge five EVs simultaneously, is located at BYPL’s 11 kV Sub Station building in Mayur Vihar Extension Phase-1.

A company statement said that depending on the response, more such smart EV charging stations will be rolled out in South, West, East and Central Delhi.

According to the company, unlike conventional EV charging stations, this ‘smart managed EV charging station’ can be integrated with BYPL’s SCADA system -- which acts as the nerve system of the discom -- and can be managed remotely.

It is also Demand Response (DR) compatible, which is an important demand side management (DSM) tool for utilities the world-over to flatten the load curve and ‘peak shaving’ of the electricity load during certain times.

The growing incidence of the EV charging load is adding to the peak power demand of the power utilities. Such DR compatible smart managed EV charging stations will increasingly play an invaluable role in managing this power load through automated and efficient management of the distribution network in both peak and off-peak hours, it said.

Announcing the innovative EV charging station a BSES spokesperson said: “BSES is gearing up to play a major role in the emerging EV sector. We plan to install more such smart public EV charging stations in the future. "

