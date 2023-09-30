In order to curtail illegal immigration and trans-border criminal activities, the North Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has adopted drone technology with night vision capabilities. The adoption of the new technology comes as India is witnessing an influx of illegal migrants from various neighboring countries.

Also Read: Indian military building ‘invisible’ road near China border “In a ground-breaking development that marks a significant milestone, troops of 6 Bn of North Bengal Frontier have successfully employed drone technology with night vision capabilities to thwart the nefarious activities of trans-border criminals," the BSF said in a release.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Equipped with advanced night vision capabilities, these drones have the potential to revolutionize efforts against trans-border criminals.

The criminals exploit the cover of darkness for activities such as smuggling and human trafficking, and drones could significantly alter the dynamics of this ongoing struggle.

The development comes as BSF is working round the clock to intercept criminal activities along the border. Earlier this month, a member of the Border Security Force (BSF) took action to save five young cattle from smugglers attempting to transport them across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Additionally, during this operation, the BSF soldier confiscated 1.5 kilograms of cannabis and various other prohibited items, the combined value of which exceeded ₹4 lakh.

In a separate incident involving drug enforcement, vigilant BSF personnel intercepted a smuggling attempt at the same border, seizing 2 kilograms of cannabis and other illicit contraband destined for illegal transportation across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The Indian government is pushing some major steps to curtain illegal immigration, especially in the north-eastern states. Amid months of ethnic violence in Manipur, the government has asked the respective state government to keep a tight vigil along the border with Myanmar.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!