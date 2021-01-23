BSF detects 150-metre long tunnel at IB in J-K's Kathua, second in 10 days

The Border Security Force on Saturday found a 150-metre long tunnel, constructed by Pakistan at the International Border (IB) to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The 30-feet deep tunnel was detected during an anti-tunnelling operation between Border Post number 14 and 15 near BSF’s outpost Pansar area of Hiranagar sector.

"It is pertinent to mention here that BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter carrying a load of weapons and ammunition in June 2020 in the same area," a spokesperson of the BSF said.

"BSF troops had also foiled an infiltration bid in the same area in Nov 2019 wherein BSF troops had fired upon the party trying to infiltrate into India," he added.

The tunnel appears to be at least 6 to 8 years old and would have been used for infiltration for a long time.

"It is very important to detect all the tunnels built by the Pakistani military and its terrorists because the infiltration of terrorists through them practically nullifies the utility of deployment of soldiers along the Line of Control. When it becomes too difficult to cross the LoC, Pakistani terrorists use these tunnels," a senior counterterror official was quoted as saying.

This is the second tunnel to be detected in the area within 10 days by the border guarding force, fourth in the past six months along the IB in Samba and Kathua districts and 10th in the past decade.

A 150-metre long tunnel suspected to be used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan was detected by the BSF in November last year.

The tunnel was unearthed following an investigation into the encounter near Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Border Security Force director general Rakesh Asthana had ordered the force to step up efforts to detect tunnels after the encounter.

The four Kashmir-bound Pakistani terrorists were killed in a gunfight when the truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on the highway.









