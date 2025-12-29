BSF dismisses Bangladeshi media claims on Osman Hadi killing as ‘false, fabricated’ - 'No such cross-border movement'

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday rejected Bangladesh's media reports claiming two accused in student leader Sharif Osman Hadi's murder had entered India.

The BSF chief in Meghalaya, Inspector General OP Upadhyay told news agency ANI that there has been no such cross-border movement from the Meghalaya sector. He added that individuals entering India from a location nearly 300 km from Dhaka, despite extensive CCTV surveillance and checkpoints, is “highly implausible.”

The BSF official termed Bangladeshi media reports "false and fabricated."

Inspector General OP Upadhyay said, "The claims are completely false, fabricated, and misleading, and there is no evidence to support them. Just three days ago, Bangladeshi media quoted an IG-rank officer stating that no such evidence existed. Now, a DIG-level officer has made contradictory remarks. It was alleged that Meghalaya Police apprehended the individuals, but upon verification, the police denied the claims. All reports in the Bangladeshi media are incorrect."

"There has been no such cross-border movement from the Meghalaya sector, and even the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has not reported any such incident. The BGB is a highly professional force. The claim that the individuals entered India from a location nearly 300 km from Dhaka, despite extensive CCTV surveillance and checkpoints in Bangladesh, is highly implausible. Therefore, the allegations are highly unlikely, totally false and fabricated," the Inspector General added.

Bangladesh has been under political turmoil, also witnessing protests and violence, after Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who led the uprising against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was killed.

The protests also led to violence against minorities in Bangladesh, leading to the killing of Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal. New Delhi has expressed concern over the recent killings of Hindus in the neighbouring country, while calling for a free and fair election next year. India also witnessed widespread protests over the murders, with Hindutva organisations strongly condemning Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal's deaths.

Meanwhile, protests continue in Bangladesh as Inqilab Moncho leaders and supporters on Sunday staged a blockade at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection as part of a wider shutdown across divisional cities, pressing for justice in the killing of their leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, The Daily Star reported.

