BSF gets first woman sniper, Suman Kumari. Who is she?
In the sniper course, Suman Kumari was the only female among 56 men. The course is considered to be among the toughest trainings of the force, after the commando training.
In a first, Border Security Force (BSF) welcomes woman sniper, sub-inspector Suman Kumari. She has recently completed an eight-week sniper course at Indore's Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) to become the first woman sniper of the BSF. Suman has achieved 'instructor grade' at the course.