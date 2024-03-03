BSF gets first woman sniper, Suman Kumari. Who is she?

In a first, Border Security Force (BSF) welcomes woman sniper, sub-inspector Suman Kumari. She has recently completed an eight-week sniper course at Indore's Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) to become the first woman sniper of the BSF. Suman has achieved 'instructor grade' at the course.

Welcoming the first 'Mahila Sniper', the BSF, in its post on the microblogging website, X (formerly Twitter), said that the force is truly becoming inclusive. "BSF is truly becoming an inclusive Force where #ladies are taking rapid strides everywhere. In a step in this direction, after rigorous training, #BSF has got the First #Mahila Sniper," the post read.

Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, according to a Times of India (TOI) report, Suman, who was commanding a platoon in Punjab, had volunteered for the sniper course after she witnessed the threat of sniper attacks from across the border. Determined for a "pay back", Suman got her superiors approval for the participation in the course.

In the sniper course, Suman was the only female among 56 men. The course is considered to be among the toughest trainings of the force, after the commando training.

In an interaction with the TOI, CSWT IG Bhaskar Singh Rawat hailed Suman's achievement and said that she will be an inspiration for other women. "She was the lone woman among 56 men and she put up an amazing performance in every activity. We are hoping that more female recruits will take up this course," he said.

Rawat explained that the trainees of the sniper course who perform 'exceptionally' get the Alpha and Bravo grading, but for the 'instructor grade' achieved by Suman, a separate screening test is taken. This grade makes her eligible to get posted as a sniper instructor.

"Trainees who perform exceptionally well get Alpha and Bravo grading, but a separate screening test is done for 'instructor grade' that Suman has achieved. She is the first woman sniper in BSF and will be an inspiration for other women to come forward. This course is one of the toughest after the commando training," Rawat told TOI.

One of her instructors told TOI how Suman excelled in the sniper course which even male trainees find difficult to survive.

“The sniper course demands a lot of physical and mental strength. We have enhanced the trained regime this year with focus on concentration and camouflaging so that the sniper can get closer to the enemy without being detected. Most male trainees find it difficult to survive this training and do not even attempt the course but she volunteered," the instructor said.

"I am happy to say that she was leading in most activities during the course. Her hard work, determination and willingness to learn make her stand out."

Suman's background

The first woman snipper of the BSF comes from a humble family in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. Her father works as an electrician, while her mother is a home-maker.

Suman joined BSF in 2021, and is also qualified in unarmed combat.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!