BSF trooper injured as Pakistan breaches ceasefire in Akhnoor sector, prompting ‘high alert’ along LoC

A BSF personnel was injured due to unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops along the border in Akhnoor. The BSF retaliated, but Pakistani casualties remain unknown. 

Livemint
Updated11 Sep 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Line of Control that divides Kashmir region between India and Pakistan (AP Photo/Channi Anand) (File)
Line of Control that divides Kashmir region between India and Pakistan (AP Photo/Channi Anand) (File)(AP)

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts in violation of a ceasefire agreement along the border on Wednesday.

The BSF troops also retaliated but the casualties on the Pakistani side were not known immediately, PTI reported citing official.

Also Read: Jammu-Kashmir assembly polls: ‘Jab tak shanti nahi hogi, Pakistan se koi baat nahi hogi,’ says Amit Shah | 10 quotes

“At about 2.35 am, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor area from across the border happened and which was befittingly responded by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pakistani firing,” a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

He said the troops are on high alert and keeping a strict vigil all along the International Border and Line of Control.

The ceasefire violation between the two countries has been very rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. Last year, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan Rangers firing in the Ramgarh sector, the first loss of life on the Indian side in more than three years.

Also Read: Pakistani man arrested in Canada for plotting ‘largest’ attack in US since 9/11 on Hamas attack anniversary

The latest ceasefire violation comes days ahead of the first phase of the three-phase assembly elections scheduled on September 18. The second phase of the elections will be held on September 25 followed by the third phase on October 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

The India-Pakistan border extends around 3,323 kilometers, encompassing various sectors with varying levels of tension and security challenges.

In Jammu and Kashmir, this border has been a frequent flashpoint for skirmishes and ceasefire violations. Tensions have fluctuated over the years, with occasional cross-border firing escalating into significant security concerns.

The Border Security Force (BSF), tasked with safeguarding this sensitive area, regularly contends with these ongoing border tensions. The recent incident underscores the persistent security issues and the volatile dynamics of the region's border.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBSF trooper injured as Pakistan breaches ceasefire in Akhnoor sector, prompting ‘high alert’ along LoC

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    289.40
    10:29 AM | 11 SEP 2024
    -6.25 (-2.11%)

    Tata Motors

    980.25
    10:29 AM | 11 SEP 2024
    -55.2 (-5.33%)

    Tata Steel

    149.30
    10:29 AM | 11 SEP 2024
    -0.15 (-0.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    174.30
    10:29 AM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.25 (-0.71%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Prism Johnson

    224.45
    10:26 AM | 11 SEP 2024
    15.75 (7.55%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,662.10
    10:26 AM | 11 SEP 2024
    179.7 (7.24%)

    Suzlon Energy

    81.95
    10:26 AM | 11 SEP 2024
    3.9 (5%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,095.50
    10:26 AM | 11 SEP 2024
    46.2 (4.4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue